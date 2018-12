A Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Monday east of the Mississippi River. The most likely window for severe weather will be between 10 AM and 2 PM, ending from west to east during the day. The primary hazards will be damaging wind and perhaps a brief tornado or two.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through Monday afternoon with localized higher amounts. In addition, expect strong gusty winds tomorrow with gusts near 30 mph at times.