NWS reports accumulating snow is still expected across portions of the Mid-South Monday night…, the greatest risk for snow accumulations greater than 1″ has shifted south. Up to 2″ of snow (which localized higher amounts) is expected across portions of north Mississippi and west Tennessee, mainly south of I-40. Snow amounts will likely be less than an inch farther north and west. The primary impact from this snow looks to be hazardous travel conditions through the day Tuesday.

In addition to the snow, very cold air will settle over the region Tuesday through Thursday. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Morning wind chill readings may be in the single digits at times, especially north of I-40.