Due to rising floodwaters, both the navigational lighting and roadway lights have been turned off on the U.S. 62 Tennessee River Bridge immediately below Kentucky Dam.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the bridge lighting system had to be turned off due to floodwaters along the power lines that provide electrical service to the structure and that the duration of the outage is unknown.

The U.S. 62 Tennessee River Bridge is immediately below Kentucky Dam at the Marshall-Livingston County Line between Calvert City and Lake City.

The bridge opened to traffic in November 2009 when highway traffic was moved off the top of Kentucky Dam to facilitate construction of a new lock. It runs parallel to the P&L Railroad Bridge that was constructed at the same time.

The U.S. 62 Tennessee River Bridge also carries U.S. 641 across the Tennessee River.

Approximately 5,000 vehicles cross the structure each day. It is also known as the George A. “Tony” Ellis Memorial Bridge.