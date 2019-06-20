The National Basketball Association will hold their draft tonight, and local eyes will be on the selection of Murray State guard Ja Morant.

Many mock draft predictions indicate Morant will be the No.2 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6’3” 175 pound Morant had a breakout year with the Racers, averaging 24.5 points per game, with 10 assists and almost six rebounds.

He led the nation in assists per game, and helped Murray State to a (28-5) record and opening round win over Marquette in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

For his play on the court, Morant was named a First Team All-American, along with his selection for the Lute Olson “National Player of the Year” award, and the Bob Cousy Award, as the nations top point guard.