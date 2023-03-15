March 15, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. NBA suspends Ja…

NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video

NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video

FILE – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Houston. That aggressive style of play helped skyrocket the 23-year-old guard to a meteoric rise to NBA stardom. But his aggressive approach to basketball seemingly has spilled over into his off-court lifestyle putting him on the sidelines. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay, after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Morant will miss his sixth game on Wednesday when the Grizzlies play in Miami. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas.

The games already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

Silver met with Morant in New York on Wednesday shortly before announcing the league’s decision.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology