NC St, Tennessee lock up CWS bids; No. 1 seed Arkansas out

North Carolina State and Tennessee won super regionals to clinch spots in the College World Series.

Jose Torres hit a tie-breaking homer off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps leading off the ninth inning in the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win over No. 1 national seed Arkansas.

Tennessee completed a two-game sweep of LSU with a 15-6 win.

Vanderbilt and Stanford closed out their super regionals on Saturday.

Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games Monday.

(AP)