Nearly 1,000 inmates at a Wayne County prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennesseee Department of Corrections spokesperson Tylee Tracer says a second round of mass testing at the South Central Correctional Facility showed 965 inmates were positive with coronavirus with 168 test results pending.

The mass testing was ordered based on observations made by TDOC’s medical director in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health after several inmates and staff at the CoreCivic operated facility began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Tracer says all inmates who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments. Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals, depending on their needs.