Nearly 44,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, with over 324,000 continue claims.

Last week’s new claims were 25,000 less than the previous week.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports over 1,100 new claims were filed in Northwest Tennessee.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of jobless claims to 30 million in the past six weeks amid the COVID-19 crisis.