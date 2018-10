Nearly 5,000 people have voted early in Weakley County, with only one day left in the early voting period.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 349 people cast early votes yesterday, bringing the total, thus far, to 4,981, or 30.1-percent of the active voter turnout in Weakley County.

Today is the last day to vote early in Tennessee, with voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission office from 8:30 to 4:00.

