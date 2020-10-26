Nearly 8,000 ballots have been cast in the first nine days of early voting in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says early voting through Saturday afternoon has seen 7,956 early votes, with 7,308 coming from in-person votes, 648 from by-mail or nursing home votes, and 14 from provisional voters.

Weakley County is currently reporting the 10th highest voter turnout out of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Early voting continues through Thursday at both the Election Office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Voting hours are Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 until 4:00 and extended hours Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 until 6:00.