The Ned Ray McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden is still serving the public through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Director Candy McAdams says while the library is closed to the public, curbside service is being offered.

McAdams says if you need something printed or faxed, the library can still offer those services curbside and that the library still has tax forms available.

There are also hundreds of free books available on the library’s front porch on Linden Street in Dresden.

The library is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 5:00.