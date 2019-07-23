The need of migrant workers for local farms was one of the issues discussed during the recent Agriculture Forum held in Union City.

State Farm Bureau President Jeff Akin, of Washington County, said regulations pertaining to migrant workers were over 20 years old and in need of updating.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Akin said the recent uptick in the economy has spurred a need for seasonal workers in the state.

Akin said the issue of migrant workers was going to be addressed by state officials on a federal level, to help alleviate shortages in farm labor in Tennessee.