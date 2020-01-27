The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has installed additional signage at the Interstate 69 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange in Graves County.

Kentucky Transportation reports said the signage is aimed at reducing safety issues created by wayward trucks near the end of the U.S. 45-Bypass.

The report said commercial trucks arriving at the intersection with U.S. 45 often create safety issues on U-turns, and have contributed to a number of traffic crashes and damage to driveways.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden is among those who have had to deal with the ongoing safety issues created by wayward trucks.

Sheriff Hayden said his deputies have spent considerable time responding to reports of trucks stuck in the median and blocking the roadway near the end of the U.S. 45-Bypass.