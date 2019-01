Charles Nethery of Martin is entering his 16th year as the “official weatherologist” for WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning.”

Nethery tells Thunderbolt Radio News how he began his second career back in 2003.

Nethery is now 91-years-old and has no plans of quitting the weatherologist business any time soon.

As for his records from 2018, Nethery says he recorded 88 inches of rainf last year, the most he can remember in his 15 years of daily weather reporting.