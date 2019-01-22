A handful of new administrators in the Union City School System hit the ground running Tuesday morning.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said while it was business as usual for students in all three UC schools, Rene Flood, David Byars, Jennifer Bruff, Allison Palmer and Shane Sisco were each busy with different duties as classes resumed following the Martin Luther King holiday.

Flood is the system’s new Director of Teaching and Learning after serving as an administrator at both the elementary school and middle school for the last 16 of her 35 years in the education business.

Byars has assumed Flood’s role as Principal at UC Elementary School, and will be assisted by Bruff.

Mrs. Palmer also is a first-time administrator after spending the last 10 years teaching at UCES. She replaces Sisco as the assistant principal to Lance Morgan at UCMS.

Sisco, who served seven years as AP at UC Middle, has moved over to the high school to fill Byars’ spot and be the top administrative aide to Jacob Cross.