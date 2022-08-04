New Administrators at Obion County Schools

The Obion County School System has announced some new administrators for the school year.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Shawn Johnson has been named the Assistant Principal for South Fulton Elementary.

He will now work with school Principal Sandi Bigham.

At Hillcrest Elementary, Ashleigh Wilds has been given the position of Assistant Principal, with Brittany Simmons serving as the school Principal.

Photos of the school administrators have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.