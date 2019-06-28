Discovery Park of America introduced a new attraction on Wednesday.

The Hugh Wade Feed Store, on Mill Ridge, has now been enhanced with the addition of regionally produced merchandise.

For several months, Discovery Park gift shop manager, Lauren Sims, has contacted artisans and other entrepreneurs in the area, who might consider offering their creations in the new store.

During the search, Ms. Sims said she found delicious homemade mustards in Dyersburg, the most beautiful pottery ever seen from Martin, along with local honey, home-made soaps and farmhouse dish towels.

Robert Kirkland, the museum and park’s founder, originally directed that the store on Mill Ridge be named after Wade in appreciation of his hard work.

Wade literally combed the world in search of many of the unusual artifacts that Kirkland wanted displayed at Discovery Park.