New Business Hours Announced for City Hall in Union City

Business hours at Union City’s City Hall will be changing.

City Manager Kathy Dillon announced that new office hours, effective on April 3rd, will be 7:30 until 5:00 on Monday thru Thursday.

On Friday, City Hall will be open for business from 7:30 until 11:00.

Until the April 3rd date, hours of operation at Union City’s City Hall will continue as 8:00 until 4:30.

The announcement comes following changes in work schedules for other city departments to a ten hour a day, four day work week.