New Business Recruitment Announced for Union City and Obion County

The Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation is hoping to bring new retail businesses to the area.

The organization has chosen Retail Strategies, of Birmingham, to execute a recruitment strategy with a focus on Union City.

Joint Economic Development Council CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News the time was right to pursue new business growth.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said that while Union City is being highlighted for the retail expansion, all Obion County communities are being promoted.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said the potential for population growth was also a factor in recruiting new businesses for the county.(AUDIO)

Retail Strategies is a leading national community development firm, that has worked in several Tennessee communities including Martin.