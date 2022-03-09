New cadets assist in contraband bust at West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Just days after graduating from Basic Correctional Officer (BCOT) training, the Tennessee Department of Correction’s newest cadets assisted in the discovery of a significant amount of contraband at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

TDOC Public Information Officer Tylee Tracer says the group of cadets graduated last Friday and quickly joined in the facility’s routine search of a housing unit which netted cellphones, homemade knives, tobacco, and a significant amount of illegal substances.

“WTSP is dedicated to ensuring new staff know their jobs and have all the training needed to be successful in TDOC,” said Warden Johnny Fitz. “Our BCOT class exhibited the excellent knowledge provided by our training staff and their dedication to our institution’s goal of providing a safe and secure facility.”

Tracer says the introduction of contraband into a TDOC prison is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of employees, the offenders under supervision, and to the public. TDOC remains committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.

The introduction of contraband into the West Tennessee State Penitentiary is currently under investigation.