The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows a new positive case of coronavirus in Obion County.

Tuesday’s report listed Obion County with three confirmed positive cases, and also one death.

The first confirmed case in Obion County came on March 28th, with the second positive case being reported on March 31st.

On Tuesday, 4,138 cases were reported statewide, with 72 deaths attributed to those who had tested positive.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County has highest number of cases at 13, followed by Dyer County with 10.