The City of Union City will be lit with new Christmas decorations this year.

Five designs of Christmas lights have been installed on light poles in the city, thanks to the financial partnership of the City of Union City and the Union City Energy Authority.

Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey told Thunderbolt News about the installation of the lights in the design of a Christmas tree, bells, wreath, candlestick and candy cane.(AUDIO)

The new lights had an estimated cost of $50,000.

Bailey said the downtown area will also be getting the holiday look, with the installation of the Christmas tree at the courthouse.(AUDIO)