New City Manager for Union City Ready for the Challenge

Union City’s newly appointed City Manager says he is ready for the challenge.

Johnny McTurner, of Union City, was approved unanimously this week by the City Council, and will take over upon the retirement of current City Manager Kathy Dillon.

Following the Council’s vote, McTurner told Thunderbolt News he was excited at the opportunity to work for Union City.(AUDIO)

McTurner said his experience in city government managing will also be beneficial when he takes over the position.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon is scheduled for retirement on December 31st, with McTurner to take over on January 1st.