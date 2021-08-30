New Coast Guard Station Commissioned in Paducah

The United States Coast Guard has established a new location in Paducah.

Coast Guard Station Paducah was commissioned during a ceremony held at the Carson Center in Paducah.

The station will be responsible for search and rescue, recreational boating safety, ports, waterways, flood response, and coastal security.

During the ceremony, Chief Petty Officer Micheal Sheahan was named the officer in charge of the Paducah location.

The station’s area of responsibility will range from locations on the Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland and Mississippi River, and can be deployed to the Gulf of Mexico for hurricane flood response.

The station has eight personnel, more than 20 reserve personnel and is equipped with two 29-foot Response Boats and three flood punt boats.