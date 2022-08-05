New commissioners elected to Weakley County Commission

Several new commissioners will be joining the Weakley County Commission following Thursday’s election.

In District 2, longtime Commissioner Eric Owen lost his re-election bid with newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper both elected to the two seats.

In District 4, John Robert Freeman was elected to his first term.

Brian Donovant will be a new County Commissioner serving District 6 and Billy Hazlewood is a new Commissioner for District 7.

James Washburn will be also be a new Commissioner serving District 9.