Union City school board members have agreed to an extension contract with Director of Schools Wes Kennedy.

During a very brief meeting last night at the Municipal Building, board members voted unanimously to a four year contract with an annual salary of $120,000 per year.

The contract also calls for a vehicle allowance of $8,458.

Following the vote, Director Kennedy offered his thanks to the board and staff members within the schools.

The newly approved contract will be in affect until 2023.