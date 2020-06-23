The TSSAA has set a new date for this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony after the date was postponed in April due to COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 21 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro. Tickets will be made available on the TSSAA.org website at a later time.

Those being inducted at the 2020 event are: Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.