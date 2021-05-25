New details in case of missing Martin man

New details have been released in the case of a missing Martin man.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jimmy Irby was reported missing Friday, May 21, when his wife, Jessica Irby, told Patrolman Rachel Green that she last saw her husband the previous day around 11:00 at a hotel next to Discovery Park in Union City.

According to the report, when Mrs. Irby returned to their Martin residence the next day, she found his cellphone and a note stating she wouldn’t see him again. A black and white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was also missing.

According to a Facebook page created to help find him, Jimmy Irby abruptly quit his job, turned off his phone, and left his phone and money at home before leaving on the motorcycle.

Irby is described as a white male, six-four, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information should contact the Martin Police Department.