A well known entomologist to row crop producers throughout the South, has been named the director of the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson.

Scott Stewart was selected by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and will begin the position on October 1st.

Stewart currently serves in Jackson as a UT Extension specialist in integrated pest management, and professor in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.

Known for researching agronomic and horticultural crops since its establishment in 1907, the West Tennessee AgReseach and Education Center supports the work of scientists from several University of Tennessee departments.

The facility also supports several USDA Agricutlural Research Service scientists, while housing UT Extension’s Western Region Office and offices of the UT Institute of Public Service and UT-Martin.

At the AgResearch Center, scientists conduct more than 100 investigations annually, with an emphasis on corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat production.

Stewart will succeed Robert Hayes, who was the Director for 18 years, with 42 years of combined service at the AgResearch Center.