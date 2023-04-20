New Director of Schools ready to take district to next level

Weakley County Schools is celebrating Jeff Cupples, the incoming Director of Schools.

Director Cupples has already hit the ground running in transitioning to the position with preparations to work alongside the School Board and current Director of Schools Randy Frazier, who is set to leave the role officially at the end of May.

Cupples said he is proud to serve students and educators in the role.

“I’m honored to be entrusted to serve Weakley County Schools in this capacity. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m ready to get to work. Under the leadership of Mr. Frazier and the great work of his team, we’re fortunate to have strong schools filled with excellent educators, students, and administrators. That’s a great point of entry for an incoming Director of Schools and I look forward to working with the team to take our district to the next level,” Cupples said.

With 14 years in the classroom and 12 years serving in administration for multiple school districts, Cupples has a unique perspective concerning education. His knowledge and experience serving students in every grade band provides him with valuable insight to strategize plans for performance improvement, achievement, and growth.

His plan for the first 90 days in the new role includes research, listening and learning sessions, strategic planning, and data analysis.

“The most important action that a new Director must take is to listen with intention. It’s a vital part of understanding every aspect of the district in order to build solid, collaborative relationships with educators, administrators, students, parents, School Board, County Commissioners, and each community. I’m excited to learn from Mr. Frazier and get to know our teachers in each school. Through this process, I can begin to see our district’s strengths, assets, challenges, and opportunities for success. It’s then that we can start laying the groundwork for advanced achievement and growth,” Cupples outlined.

Cupples is deeply in support of exploring new opportunities to connect students to their purpose while working with community stakeholders to help prepare students for the workforce. Through the evaluation process of strengths and assets, district leadership can strategize methods of preparing students for post-secondary educational opportunities and work that is more specific to our region’s businesses and industries. Ideas include the development of a Weakley County Schools’ Portrait of a Graduate, monthly stakeholder engagement sessions, opportunities to enhance community connections relative to STEM programming, and more.

Cupples is excited to build on the school system’s existing momentum.

“Our schools are well positioned for growth. Because of our strong foundation, we have a clear path for growth opportunities. Our district is unique in many ways, and I look forward to working alongside the team to elevate the great work we’re already doing at Weakley County Schools,” he acknowledged.

Jeff Cupples has 26 years of experience in education serving in various roles including direct classroom instruction and coaching football at Warren County Schools and Chester County Schools, seven years as an Assistant Principal for Chester County Schools, and four years as the Principal at Greenfield School.

His wife of 24 years, Jennifer Cupples, teaches at Westview High School as the Assistant Director of the Band, Director of the Jazz Band, and Chorus Director. The Cupples have two children, Jaxon [Freshman] and Jacie [3rd grade] who attend Greenfield School. They attend First Baptist Church in Martin and enjoy music, hunting, spending time with family, and cheering for the Tennessee Vols.