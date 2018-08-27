The chance to lead at Discovery Park of America was an offer a former West Tennessee native was not going to turn down.

Former University of Memphis graduate, and current Newseum CEO Scott Williams, was named the new CEO of Discovery Park this week.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News from his Washington DC office, Williams said the new position in Union City will be fulfilling both personally and professionally.

Williams said Discovery Park was a tremendous facility, that was unique because of its local contributions.

Williams said his plans are to learn all he can about the park, the community and the employees, when he begins the job.

The new CEO said he plans to start at Discovery Park in early November, with he and his wife already seeking a home in Union City.

