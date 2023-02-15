New Dresden Police Chief ready for the role and proud to serve

New Dresden Police Chief Bryan Chandler says he’s ready for his new official role.

Chandler was appointed Chief of Police Monday night by the Dresden City Board. He’d been serving as interim Chief for almost three months.

Chief Chandler tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Chandler says he’s honored to serve the City of Dresden.

Chandler replaces former chief Chris Crocker, who recently accepted a position with the THP. Crocker recommended Chandler for the chief’s position.