A new rehabilitation facility has now opened their doors, to assist those dealing with drug and alcohol addictions.

“Changes Rehabilitation” is housed in the former Parkway Regional Hospital building in Fulton.

During a private tour of the redesigned facility, Program Director Shirley Jankoski told Thunderbolt News about the new facility.

Ms. Jankowski said the building and location were a good fit their plan of operations.

The opening of the drug and rehabilitation facility in Fulton will serve as the companies base, with several jobs created.

To serve those going through the program, the former hospital has now been equipped with a theater, exercise and yoga room, video game center, a music room, along with new living facilities.