Board members at Everett Stewart Regional Airport were introduced to a new board member on Thursday morning.

Chairman Wayne McCreight introduced Jennifer Branscum, of Dresden, who was appointed to the position by the Weakley County Commission.

Ms. Branscum will take the seat of Kay Stegall beginning in September.

Ms. Stegall served as the airport board secretary and treasurer, and decided to step down after 10 years on the board.

During the meeting, she was presented a gift of appreciation for her service.