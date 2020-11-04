There will be three new faces on the Greenfield City Board with no changes to the Martin City Board after Election Day.

Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams was unopposed on the ballot with newcomer Don Allen running unopposed for an unexpired term. Donald Ray High and James Roy Pope were re-elected to the Greenfield City Board with newcomers Kelly Keylon and Chris Turbyville being elected to the board.

Meanwhile, in the City of Martin, Ward 1 alderman Danny Nanney, Ward 2 alderman Marvin Flatt, and Ward 3 alderman Randy Edwards were all running unopposed for re-election to the Martin City Board.