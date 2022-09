The Obion County Commission will have some new faces on the board for the new term.

First time elected Commissioners includes Kenny Mayo in District 1, Phillip Dunlap in District 4, Harris Pitts and Shane Sanford in District 5, and Heath Cunningham in District 6.

Former Commissioner Danny Jowers returns to the Commission in District 3, and following his appointment to the seat, Dale Frazier was elected to a full term in District 1.