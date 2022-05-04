New faces to join Weakley County Commission

There will be some new faces on the Weakley County Commission in September.

In District 2, newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper will face longtime Commissioner Eric Owen for two seats in the August General Election.

In District 4, Gary Eddings was re-elected Tuesday night along with newcomer John Robert Freeman. The two will not face any opposition in August.

In District 6, David Bell was re-elected to the County Commission along with newcomer Brian Donovant. Both are unopposed in the August election.

In District 7, David Hawks was re-elected and newcomer Billy Hazlewood was also elected to the County Commission with no opponents in August.

And in District 9, newcomer James Washburn ran unopposed and will join longtime Commissioner Jimmy Westbrook on the August ballot for the two seats on the commission.

Other commissioners re-elected include Dennis Doster and Bobby Dunlap in District 1; James Roy Pope and Greg Usery in District 3; Larry Kelly and Larry Taylor in District 5; and Roger Donaldson was unopposed Tuesday night and will join Independent Jack Vincent on the August ballot for two seats in District 8.