The Kentucky Department for Public Health is working to inform the public and business community of new changes to the state’s food code.

The new plan was devised to improve safety and health standards for food storage, preparation and serving.

As part of the plan, the safety code will require businesses and facilities to now employ at least one certified food protection manager.

This individual will have supervisory responsibility and must obtain food protection manager certification.

The state food code is a model for safeguarding public health, while ensuring food is sanitary and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.

To be prepared for the July implementation, the Department of Public Health is working with many businesses and organizations to make sure industry officials and employees are ready for the changes.