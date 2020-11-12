Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams and five aldermen were sworn-in to office Tuesday night, including three new members on the board.

Donald Ray High and James Roy Pope were re-elected to the board, while Don Allen, Kelly Keylon, and Chris Turbyville are newly-elected.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, alderman Bobby Morris led board members in welcomed the newcomers.

Mayor McAdams also shared her remarks.

Donald Ray High was the leading vote-getter among aldermen in last week’s election and was named Vice Mayor of Greenfield for the next two years.

(photo (l-r) Mayor Cindy McAdams, James Roy Pope, Kelly Keylon, Chris Turbyville, Don Allen, and Vice Mayor Donald Ray High)