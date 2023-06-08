June 8, 2023
New Industry Announced in Graves County

A multi-million dollar manufacturing facility was announced in the Graves County community of Hickory on Wednesday.

Osmundson Manufacturing Company was announced by Governor Andy Beshear during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The company’s investment includes the purchase of nearly 35 acres to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility.

The building will house two hot production lines, and support cold workstations, that will produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for the agriculture and construction industries.

The new facility is anticipated to employee 80 workers over the coming years.

Osmundson is a 120 year old, fifth-generation family owned manufacturer of high-quality, high-performance tillable blades and cultivation tools.

Charles Choate

