New jobs coming to Northwest Tennessee as Alfresco Pasta relocates to Crockett County

More new jobs are coming to Northwest Tennessee with Tuesday’s announcement that Alfresco Pasta Brand, LLC will invest $3.8 million to expand and relocate its operations from Nashville to Crockett County.

The project represents the creation of 58 new jobs in Bells.

Alfresco Pasta’s expansion and relocation to Northwest Tennessee will support the company’s growth and increasing product demand. The company plans to be operational by the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Since its founding in Nashville in 2000, Alfresco Pasta has grown its restaurant, hotel, and high-end foodservice customer distribution network to include more than 10 warehouses serving 40 states.