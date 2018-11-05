New jobs are coming to Obion County, but the company name and product are not being released at this time.

During Monday morning’s county Budget Committee meeting, members addressed “Project Wake”, which will locate in Union City and will employee 175 people over a five year period.

The plan calls for the company to purchase the former VF Factory Outlet building, with expansion of the site in the plans.

It was also announced that wages will start at $14 per hour, with higher wages for skilled and administrative positions.

There was no information released on when the company would officially be announced to the public.

