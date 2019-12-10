Seventy-five new jobs were announced for Murray on Monday.

TPG Plastics plans to invest $14.3 million dollars to open a facility in the Murray West Industrial Park, where they will design and manufacture engineered plastics and blow-molded products.

The company annually distributes approximately three million containers nationwide to big box stores, dollar stores, and automotive retailers.

Products range from oil drain pans, funnels, and related products for automotive needs, along with accessories for the lawn and garden.

Company officials said Murray will expand their service to customers and distribution centers in the southern United States, with the ability to reach 80-percent of the U.S. population within an eight hour drive.