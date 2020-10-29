The Martin Kiwanis Club has installed new officers that include Dr. Annie C. Jones (pictured above) who will serve as the 54th president of the Martin club.

Dr. Jones works in the office of Career Planning and Development at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She and other officers were installed by Kiwanis Lt. Governor Cathy Fry.

They include:

John Mayros, president-elect;

Laura Taylor, vice president;

Danelle Fabianich, past president;

Anna Clark, secretary;

Clinton Smith, assistant secretary;

Steve Lemond, treasurer;

and Linda Ramsey, assistant treasurer.

Current Kiwanis board members elected are Frank Black, Sara Sieber, and Earl Wright serving through September 2021; as well as Betty Giles and Ann Gathers serving through September 2022.

The club was charted in Martin in 1968.