New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27

The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin.

The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.

The dedication coincides with the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees fall meeting being held Oct. 27-28 in the Boling University Center. Scheduled speakers include UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver, UT President Randy Boyd, UT Martin Chancellor Emeritus Bob Smith, and Bill Latimer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The building was made possible by a $6.5 million gift from Latimer and his wife, Carol, who live in Union City. The gift provided the 10% match required by the state for construction of the state-of-the-art facility. Ground was officially broken Sept. 18, 2020, and the building will open for classes in spring 2023.

The Latimer Building will house the departments of chemistry and physics, computer science, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and the pre-professional health sciences program. The building features classrooms, laboratories, offices, and a small observatory and can be viewed at utm.edu/webcams. The building will be open for informal walking tours and a reception following the dedication.

Dedication parking will be in Lot 15 located at the intersection of Hurt and Lovelace streets. The event will be held on the west side of the building, which is a short walk from the parking lot. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the Latimer Building.