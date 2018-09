The new Martin Police Department building on North Lindell Street is less than a month from completion.

Chief of Police Don Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News new furniture for the facility is scheduled to be brought in October 8th with the polie department making the transition to the new building by the middle of October.

The $4.5 million dollar, 16,175 square-foot facility will house the city police, dispatch, and city court services.

