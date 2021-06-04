June 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. New Martin Public…

New Martin Public Library nearing completion

New Martin Public Library nearing completion

Completion on the new Martin Public Library is in the home stretch.

Construction began last January on the new two-story library which frequent visitors to downtown Martin have been watching take shape over the past year and a half.

During a walk-through of the new library Thursday, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Brundige says the new library will be much more than just a place to read books.

(AUDIO)

The new library also features a 60’x 60′ outdoor stage that will used for entertainment during the Soybean Festival, as well as other events throughout the year.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology