New Martin Public Library nearing completion
Completion on the new Martin Public Library is in the home stretch.
Construction began last January on the new two-story library which frequent visitors to downtown Martin have been watching take shape over the past year and a half.
During a walk-through of the new library Thursday, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio News…
(AUDIO)
Mayor Brundige says the new library will be much more than just a place to read books.
(AUDIO)
The new library also features a 60’x 60′ outdoor stage that will used for entertainment during the Soybean Festival, as well as other events throughout the year.