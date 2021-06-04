New Martin Public Library nearing completion

Completion on the new Martin Public Library is in the home stretch.

Construction began last January on the new two-story library which frequent visitors to downtown Martin have been watching take shape over the past year and a half.

During a walk-through of the new library Thursday, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Brundige says the new library will be much more than just a place to read books.

(AUDIO)

The new library also features a 60’x 60′ outdoor stage that will used for entertainment during the Soybean Festival, as well as other events throughout the year.