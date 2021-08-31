New Martin Public Library now open with limited hours

The new Martin Public Library is now open with limited hours and services.

The library’s current hours are Tuesday 9:30 to 5:30, Thursday 9:30 to 8:00, and Saturday 9:30 to noon.

Youth and Children’s Librarian Jenny Claiborne tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the staff is excited for the library to finally be open.

Miss Claiborne says if you’re not into books, but are more into a hands-on learning experience, a new area of the library may be of interest to you.

Miss Claiborne says you don’t need a library card to tour the new library, but if you want the full experience of everything the new Martin Public Library offers, library cards are free and available on the first floor.