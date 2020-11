There will be a new mayor and three new aldermen in the City of Gleason.

Gleason voters elected Charles Anderson with nearly 72-percent of the vote over incumbent Diane Poole.

Anderson received 440 votes to Poole’s 172.

Eight candidates were running for four aldermen seats in Gleason with Danny Browning, Tommy Hodges, Keith Radford, and Wade Cook receiving enough votes to claim those seats over Charles Bookout, James Mayor Hines, Teresa Johnson, and Cruz Legens.