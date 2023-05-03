New Mural Project Underway in Downtown Union City

An attractive feature is being added to the downtown business district in Union City.

A new mural is now being painted at the intersection of First and Washington Street.

Union City High School graduate Toney Little, of Paducah, was chosen as the artist on the project.

During a break in painting on Tuesday, Little told Thunderbolt News about the design of the mural.(AUDIO)

Little said he was excited for the chance to come back to Union City, to be part of a project that will impact the downtown area.(AUDIO)

Photos of Toney Little and the mural scene have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.