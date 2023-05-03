May 3, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. New Mural Project…

New Mural Project Underway in Downtown Union City

New Mural Project Underway in Downtown Union City

Work is underway on the new mural in downtown Union City. Artist Toney Little, formerly of Union City, said the project will bring “bright colors and an impact for downtown Union City”. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City High School graduate Toney Little, of Paducah, is the artist for the downtown mural project. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

An attractive feature is being added to the downtown business district in Union City.

A new mural is now being painted at the intersection of First and Washington Street.

Union City High School graduate Toney Little, of Paducah, was chosen as the artist on the project.

During a break in painting on Tuesday, Little told Thunderbolt News about the design of the mural.(AUDIO)

 

Little said he was excited for the chance to come back to Union City, to be part of a project that will impact the downtown area.(AUDIO)

 

Photos of Toney Little and the mural scene have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology